Can USA remotely disable F-16 fighter jets?

Can USA remotely disable F-16 fighter jets?

From 26 January 2015.

en.wikipedia.org

2015 Los Llanos Air Base crash - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

www.theguardian.com

Alexis Tsipras sworn in as new Greek prime minister – as it happened

Rolling reaction as Alexis Tsipras secures agreement with the right-wing Independent Greeks to form Greece’s new government
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Same day, same hour, same minute that Alexis Tsipras was sworn as Greek Primer Minister, a greek F16 fighter jet crashed. 26 January 2015.

Alexis Tsipras party Syriza is a far left party, and the crash can be seen as a warning of USA to Greece.

Same way you are not the owner of your smartphone when you buy it (American App Stores can ban app's and Western states can install backdoors in your smartphone to spy you without your permission).
Countries are not the owner of hi tech military hardware they buy to USA, and USA can remotely enable a kill switch if they are not happy with a new government.

 

