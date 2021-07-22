Can Turkish MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet match with Rafale , SU-35 ?

BAYKAR develops MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet to dominate the future skies
The MIUS will be able to fight against the highest capacity Fighter Jets , as well as it will open new horizons in air combat through its advantages of unmanned combat, autonomy provided by artificial intelligence and cost-effectiveness
in addition to possessing the same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation stealth Fighters
The F-35 fighter jet competition
The Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mustafa Varank said when MIUS is on the market The world will show interest in Turkey's MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet , not in the F-35
Endurance : 5 Hours
Service ceiling : 40,000 ft
Cruise speed : supersonic 1,4 mach
Payload : 1.5 Tons
-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion
-- Internal weapon stations
-- Digital camouflage
-- Stealth flight capability
-- The ability to hide from Radars
-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers
-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence
-- AI 25 turbofan engine
MİUS will be fully equipped with artificial intelligence and that it can make certain decisions on its own
MIUS will be able to perform air to air combat , strategic attack missions, suppression/destruction of air defense systems and missile attack missions
MİUS (Combat Unmanned Aircraft System) ......... The first flight of a superprototype in 2023
MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet and GOKHAN ramjet engined long range air to air missile will be very deadly combo
TUBITAK-SAGE Air to Air Missile Projects
-- BOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile
-- GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile
-- GOKHAN ramjet engined long range air to air missile
GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile will have range of 100+ km
