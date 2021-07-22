Can Turkish MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet match with Rafale , SU-35 ?

BAYKAR develops MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet to dominate the future skies

In a qualitative leap for Turkey's efforts towards developing military defense industries, Baykar has intensified its efforts to develop a new fighter belonging to the sixth generation of war fighters to fight wars and dominate the future skies.

The MIUS will be able to fight against the highest capacity Fighter Jets , as well as it will open new horizons in air combat through its advantages of unmanned combat, autonomy provided by artificial intelligence and cost-effectivenessin addition to possessing the same advanced characteristics as 5th-generation stealth FightersThe Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology, Mustafa Varank said when MIUS is on the market The world will show interest in Turkey's MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet , not in the F-35Endurance : 5 HoursService ceiling : 40,000 ftCruise speed : supersonic 1,4 machPayload : 1.5 Tons-- AESA radar and next-generation avionics, sensor fusion-- Internal weapon stations-- Digital camouflage-- Stealth flight capability-- The ability to hide from Radars-- Aggressive maneuverability with delta canard and vertical stabilizers-- Smart fleet autonomy equipped with artificial intelligence-- AI 25 turbofan engineMİUS will be fully equipped with artificial intelligence and that it can make certain decisions on its ownMIUS will be able to perform air to air combat , strategic attack missions, suppression/destruction of air defense systems and missile attack missionsMİUS (Combat Unmanned Aircraft System) ......... The first flight of a superprototype in 2023MIUS unmanned stealth Fighter Jet and GOKHAN ramjet engined long range air to air missile will be very deadly combo-- BOZDOGAN WVR air to air Missile-- GOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile-- GOKHAN ramjet engined long range air to air missileGOKDOGAN BVR air to air Missile will have range of 100+ km