Can TURKEY protect own Turkish Cypriot EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean ?

TURKEY determined to protect own Turkish Cypriot EEZ in the Eastern Mediterranean

8 MEKO-200 class Frigates





8 OHP class Frigate ( 4 of 8 modernized SMART-S MK2 3D Radar + 8 cells VLS for 32 x ESSM Air Defense Missiles )

ADA class stealth Corvette

Turkish Navy has 22 FACs armed with HARPOON Anti ship Missiles















Turkish Navy 6 CASA CN235 and 6 ATR-72 Anti Submarine Warfare Aircrafts















220+ km ATMACA land based Anti ship Missiles can block Turkish EEZ against Navies













TURKISH AIRFORCE



Turkish Airforce has 163 CCIP modernized F-16C/D ( block52 standart ) and 30 F-16C/D block50+ Fighter Jets armed with SOM,HARM and SLAM-ER to block Turkish EEZ against Navies



-- 90 AGM-88 HARM Anti radiation Missile ( 150km )

-- 50 AGM-84 SLAM-ER Cruise Missile ( 280 km )

-- SOM Cruise Missile ( 300 km )

-- AIM-9X Sidewinder Air to Air Missile ( 26 km )

-- AIM-120C7 Air to Air Missile ( 120 km )























by 2019 Turkish Airforce will have S400 Air Defense Systems to block half of airspace in the Eastern Mediterranean to protect Turkish EEZ ( 250 km )



