US & Afghanistan call on Taliban to negotiate

Afghan president calls on Taliban to join in peace talks

DW RECOMMENDS

Afghan Taliban begins peace talks in neighboring Iran

Afghanistan: Peace without women's rights?

Why are Kabul and Washington not participating in Moscow-led Taliban talks?

US-Taliban talks could undermine Afghan government

China presses Afghanistan-Pakistan rapprochement

German Foreign Minister Gabriel calls for peace talks with Taliban

Taliban 'too strong' to enter peace talks with Kabul

The endless battle for power in Afghanistan

AUDIOS AND VIDEOS ON THE TOPIC

US & Afghanistan call on Taliban to negotiate

Afghan president calls on Taliban to join in peace talks