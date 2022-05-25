Can They Expel Turkey From NATO Due To The Recent Sweden - Finland Tension?

Turkey's existence isn't due to the presence of the NATO, nor her non-existence due to the absence of the NATO.

NATO/West will either accede to the rational and rightful demands of Turkey (including the disclosure of F-35's 8-million line code) or get prepared to deal further with Putin. Choice is theirs to make.

It's a "marriage of convenience", at the least till now.

Without Turkey the southern flank of the NATO is gone, which would be a cause of the ultimate celebration at the Russo-Sino camp.

As for Turkey, when the "promised time" comes she'd leave the NATO without a blink of the eye. Turkey is prepping to "reign in the Heaven". Let the "serving in the Hell" be left to the lesser beings (e.g., Bajwa, Sherifs, Bhuttos etc.).

No "lost love", or no "crocodile tears" here; only, "Frankly Dear, I don't give a damn".

Etc.

A nice presentation in Turkish with English subtitles on a recent threat from the USA to expel Turkey from the NATO (it's an oftly repeated threat since the time immemorial) due to her veto on the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into the alliance. Major points:*Some explanations are from me so that theremains