What's new

Can They Expel Turkey From NATO Due To The Recent Sweden - Finland Tension?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
14,354
17
38,178
Country
United States
Location
United States
A nice presentation in Turkish with English subtitles on a recent threat from the USA to expel Turkey from the NATO (it's an oftly repeated threat since the time immemorial) due to her veto on the inclusion of Finland and Sweden into the alliance. Major points:
  • Turkey's existence isn't due to the presence of the NATO, nor her non-existence due to the absence of the NATO.
  • NATO/West will either accede to the rational and rightful demands of Turkey (including the disclosure of F-35's 8-million line code) or get prepared to deal further with Putin. Choice is theirs to make.
  • It's a "marriage of convenience", at the least till now.
  • Without Turkey the southern flank of the NATO is gone, which would be a cause of the ultimate celebration at the Russo-Sino camp.
  • As for Turkey, when the "promised time" comes she'd leave the NATO without a blink of the eye. Turkey is prepping to "reign in the Heaven". Let the "serving in the Hell" be left to the lesser beings (e.g., Bajwa, Sherifs, Bhuttos etc.).
  • No "lost love", or no "crocodile tears" here; only, "Frankly Dear, I don't give a damn".
  • Etc.
*Some explanations are from me so that the Kibla remains Durust.

 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

PakistaniandProud
Washington is proposing that it's time to kick Turkey out of NATO over it's view on Finland & Sweden
2 3
Replies
43
Views
967
Brutas
B
Vanguard One
Sweden ends neutrality, joins Finland in seeking NATO berth
Replies
5
Views
208
SilentEagle
SilentEagle
dBSPL
Turkish Presidency: We currently do not have a positive position on the issue of Sweden and Finland (joining NATO)
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
2K
MeFishToo
M
hembo
Finland and Sweden submit applications to join NATO
Replies
0
Views
92
hembo
hembo
mhosein
  • Article
America's bid to oust Turkey from NATO
2
Replies
17
Views
602
WotTen
W

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom