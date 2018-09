over 22 million people who support ERDOGAN and over 5 million of ultra nationalist MHP supporters armed with guns can kill all traitor motherfuckers in TURKEY



We will kill all traitor secular bastards and FETO terrorists ( Generals or Judges or CHP politicans ) doesnt matter



no more the US,the UK,Israel,Germany backed coup in Turkey

and ERDOGAN-BAHCELI never will allow the US,the UK,Israel,Germany,France to create terror coridor in N.Syria

Click to expand...