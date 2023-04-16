Can the yuan dethrone the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency?

tower9 said: Chinas goal is to cut off Americas capability to magically print money which is the sole reason why America’s gdp is grossly inflated and it can keep passing massive budgets despite deep corruption and zero financial responsibility in Washington. Once the USD declines as reserve currency the empire collapsed. Click to expand...

You do know barring from an unsurmountable economic set back where world business in recline to a point they don't need currency to deal with trade, whatever you are suggesting the USD to replace is going to replace is going to turn into some other currency that is not USD, it's simply cannot be void, if you don't trade with USD, you will need some other currency..So which currency you are thinking of they will be going? And also, as I mentioned, unless USD is towered by another currency, even at minority status, at 40 or 41%, it would still carry weight on world reserve market and will impact the market unless some other currency can go over 51 to take that fall and ensure currency integrity, that is before USD can allied with the rest of the west, which you say you don't need to win over for China to win, and once they reach 51% again, it's the same old domination story again..Otherwise it does nothing, as business will continue, on the other hand, every country have the capability to magically print money as money is fiat, and US only ever did it 4 times since pretty much 1921 outside their cycle, China print more than that in its 75 years of existence. Tell me how China can stop this without replacing the USD in question?