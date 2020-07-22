Can the forum warning points and banning process be changed?

AgNoStiC MuSliM
@padamchen
There’s no coordinated effort to ban anyone on the forum side. We don’t discuss issuing warnings, post deletions or bans as a team unless it is a permanent-ban. Moderators are trusted to act on their own (we don’t have time to review every decision as a team) and GHQ is an option for contesting warnings/bans etc.
