Can the forum warning points and banning process be changed?

We'll discuss if there are ways to tweak the system.



The default settings are as follows:



Apply warning points: 1



Points Expire after: 1 month



So assuming the mods are following the default settings, warning points will remain active for 1 month (each) and you have to accumulate 3 warning points that are active at the same time in order for the system to auto ban. As the points fall off, the ban comes off.



So you could have one point that has been there for 29 days, one point that has been there for 15 days, and then a moderator gives you a third warning point. The system auto bans you with the third point, but that ban will only last for one day because the first point will drop off the next day and then you have 2 active points. Now you get banned for one day and come back and get another warning which makes it 3 points again which means the system auto bans again till the next point drops off.



Make sense?



Like I said, I'll talk to the admins on whether warning points and their expiration is visible to the user that has them.