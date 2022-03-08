Can TB2s do a Russia on India?

The Indo-Pak conflict is below the nuclear threshold.

60-70% of the Indian defense equipment is from Russia.

India follows the doctrine of mass armored assaults, adequately supported by artillery/rockets etc,, all across the Pak-Indian borders, especially along the deserts and plains,. Air superiority is a must for their strike fighters and combat choppers to cut through the Pak defenses. Not to mention the naval blockade along with attacks on PN assets, fuel storage etc.

PAF can keep the IAF away from establishing a complete air superiority for the initial phase of the campaign.

During that initial phase TB2s are employed en masse . They can be flown even from the paved roads. Thanks to the extensive EW deployment from both sides, the AI of TB2s – a reflection of the Pak staff planning and execution - can smartly and systematically pick-up the Indian targets – armored, artillery, EW, AD, IFVs etc. – and destroy them impeccably. It can do all these within its flight envelop without any human inputs in the midst of a complete radio silence.

Being in a large number at the Pak arsenal the losses of TB2s don't matter much. TB2s BOM is <2m$ with 95% of the components - including composites, engine, imaging, sensors, ammunition, communications etc. – are manufactured within Turkey. Pak might get the TOT to produce them like bunnies.

*TB2s require no introduction. Following is my naïve analysis, based on the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, to satisfy myself first and foremost. It’s not for any staff courses at the War Colleges!Premises:Inference: the Indian armored assault can be stopped even without using tactical nukes provided TB2s are intelligently used.