What's new

Can TB2s do a Russia on India?

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,947
17
36,761
Country
United States
Location
United States
*TB2s require no introduction. Following is my naïve analysis, based on the recent Russia-Ukraine conflict, to satisfy myself first and foremost. It’s not for any staff courses at the War Colleges!

Premises:
  • The Indo-Pak conflict is below the nuclear threshold.
  • 60-70% of the Indian defense equipment is from Russia.
  • India follows the doctrine of mass armored assaults, adequately supported by artillery/rockets etc,, all across the Pak-Indian borders, especially along the deserts and plains,. Air superiority is a must for their strike fighters and combat choppers to cut through the Pak defenses. Not to mention the naval blockade along with attacks on PN assets, fuel storage etc.
  • PAF can keep the IAF away from establishing a complete air superiority for the initial phase of the campaign.
  • During that initial phase TB2s are employed en masse. They can be flown even from the paved roads. Thanks to the extensive EW deployment from both sides, the AI of TB2s – a reflection of the Pak staff planning and execution - can smartly and systematically pick-up the Indian targets – armored, artillery, EW, AD, IFVs etc. – and destroy them impeccably. It can do all these within its flight envelop without any human inputs in the midst of a complete radio silence.
  • Being in a large number at the Pak arsenal the losses of TB2s don’t matter much. TB2s BOM is <2m$ with 95% of the components - including composites, engine, imaging, sensors, ammunition, communications etc. – are manufactured within Turkey. Pak might get the TOT to produce them like bunnies.
Inference: the Indian armored assault can be stopped even without using tactical nukes provided TB2s are intelligently used.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
Turkmenistan showchases several new weapons including TB2 squadron
Replies
5
Views
378
IblinI
IblinI
Titanium100
Kazakhstan may ditch Chinese UAVs for Turkish Bayraktar TB2s, Russian media claims
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
mike2000 is back
mike2000 is back
Hakikat ve Hikmet
The Pak General Staffs are OK with the Bangal Defectors
Replies
1
Views
460
Titanium100
Titanium100
ziaulislam
Can India do what Russia did in Ukraine? -Gen. Tariq
11 12 13 14 15 16
Replies
235
Views
6K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
Menthol
Russia’s Military Looks Like the Ultimate Paper Tiger
Replies
8
Views
308
FairAndUnbiased
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom