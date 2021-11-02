What's new

Can Still Turkey Vote for Pakistan favor either to save from Blacklist or to in favor to promote in Whitelist after Turkey getting Grey list in FATF?

D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2018
584
-2
488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can Still Turkey Vote for Pakistan favor either to save from Blacklist or to in favor to promote in Whitelist after Turkey getting Grey list in FATF?

Just want to ask this technical question.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
4,602
-7
4,185
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Desprado said:
Can anyone tell what happens if we completed all action Plan in FATF still that 26/27 plan remains partially completed than can FATF serious put Pakistan Blacklist due to Pakistan could complete 1 point, which was semi completed?

@waz @The Eagle @Norwegian @VCheng
Click to expand...
Laughing my azz off.. Your name and this thread fit together equally.. Who do you think is dumb enough to blacklist Turkey and Pakistan? unless they were ready for war because that is where it would lead. They would block all trade in return as response and exiting dollar etc etc. Nobody would go that route. Could even resort to blocking some chokepoints near them for goods coming from the The US. It will unraval into war the US knows this hence it can never apply significiant pressure
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
42,235
55
35,611
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Desprado said:
Can anyone tell what happens if we completed all action Plan in FATF still that 26/27 plan remains partially completed than can FATF serious put Pakistan Blacklist due to Pakistan could complete 1 point, which was semi completed?

@waz @The Eagle @Norwegian @VCheng
Click to expand...
Why worry about a hypothetical situation? Pakistan is making good progress towards meeting all its goals with the FATF. We need to be patient for the process to complete.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
909
0
827
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Titanium100 said:
Laughing my azz off.. Your name and this thread fit together equally.. Who do you think is dumb enough to blacklist Turkey and Pakistan? unless they were ready for war because that is where it would lead. They would block all trade in return as response and exiting dollar etc etc. Nobody would go that route. Could even resort to blocking some chokepoints near them for goods coming from the The US. It will unraval into war the US knows this hence it can never apply significiant pressure
Click to expand...
This Pretty much
 
D

Desprado

FULL MEMBER
Jun 30, 2018
584
-2
488
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Why worry about a hypothetical situation? Pakistan is making good progress towards meeting all its goals with the FATF. We need to be patient for the process to complete.
Click to expand...
can turkey vote for Pakistan now after getting in Grey List.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom