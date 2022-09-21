What's new

Can someone Plz help me to get out from Pakistan

Ra's al Ghul

Ra's al Ghul

FULL MEMBER
Oct 7, 2016
267
0
358
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
If someone can help me to get out from here. i will drive cab or whatever or wash dishes. but i wont survive with this kind of inflation or life standard . sadly i have no skills at all. i am just a lame teacher.
if someone can help me to move from Pakistan. Saudia, or any country or portugal or whatever . I can arrange my ticket but cant get visa. if someone help me with visa .
if someone wants to have details thn they can P.M me.
Thanks.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,383
16
9,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Trango Towers said:
Wtf
1st you want a wife or you will become gay

Now this
Click to expand...
D86E8486-AAB8-4279-8DCD-0888C410AC32.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

RescueRanger
There is no health without mental health
Replies
5
Views
512
fizahydraulic1
F
SEOminati
It's about time Pakistan needs a revolution and not a political leader
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
2K
MultaniGuy
MultaniGuy
Ra's al Ghul
I seriously need a rishta .....
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
119
Views
3K
Baghial
Baghial
Madni Bappa
Could A Digital Nomad Visa Help Pakistan's Economy??
Replies
2
Views
259
Black.Mamba
Black.Mamba
Dalit
LOL US Embassy in Pakistan repeatedly hangs up on veteran pleading for help
2
Replies
20
Views
1K
Maula Jatt
Maula Jatt

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom