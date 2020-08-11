Separate names with a comma.
Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM.
Can Singaporeans Speak Chinese?
Testing young Singaporeans Chinese language ability in the country's best university, breaking the myth that young Singaporeans only speak crappy Chinese.
Well duh!!
More than 70% of singapore's population is ethnic han/descendants of han migrants.
So yeah they will know "chinese"; that's why mandarin is one of the four official languages of singapore, others being English, Tamizh and Malay languages.
What you don't know is that almost all of them were from very southern Chinese provinces like Guangdong and Fujian, whose native languages are unintelligible to people outside their home provinces in China.