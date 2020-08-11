/ Register

  • Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Can Singaporeans Speak Chinese?

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 11, 2020 at 8:19 PM.

  beijingwalker
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Can Singaporeans Speak Chinese?
     
  beijingwalker
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Testing young Singaporeans Chinese language ability in the country's best university, breaking the myth that young Singaporeans only speak crappy Chinese.

     
  t1000
    t1000

    t1000

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    Well duh!!
    More than 70% of singapore's population is ethnic han/descendants of han migrants.
    So yeah they will know "chinese"; that's why mandarin is one of the four official languages of singapore, others being English, Tamizh and Malay languages.
     
  beijingwalker
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    
    What you don't know is that almost all of them were from very southern Chinese provinces like Guangdong and Fujian, whose native languages are unintelligible to people outside their home provinces in China.

    [​IMG]
     
