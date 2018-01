Peace dialogues between Pak-India start from proxy war and end at Kashmir issue without any result. India trusts on Russia and Pakistan trusts on China .so is it possible for Pakistan and India to resolve Kashmir issue in this way to minimize the western influence in Asia.?

The UN is a toothless organisation and has failed to bring peace in the world. Kashmir and 'EGO' are core issues between two the nuclear states. Wars & hostilities are not solution to survive for a long time



. Europeans have fought hundred years wars, yet they are living together .There are countless territorial and ethnic disputes within European union ,but they have managed to tolerate each other .





is it so hard to make economic union with stronger currency in Asia to let BRICK bank an alternative of IMF ?

