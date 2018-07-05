/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Can Quantum Physics and Observer Effect prove the existence of God ?

Discussion in 'Technology & Science' started by Starlord, Feb 12, 2018.

  Feb 12, 2018 #1
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    I have a very limited Background of Science and Physics , but i am very very much interested in learning newly Scientific model's and theories .. browsing through the videos i came across this interesting video about how God can possibly be All knowing Observant which Creates a Conscious based Reality . The Idea explained in this video seems probabilistic but not crazy as it sounds , if someone have studied Quantum Physics can tell me how relevant this is or could be possible .




    The second Video is about a Possible explanation of Prophet's night journey , as some believe it to be a Physical but some believe it to be a Spiritual journey .





    The Discussion would be strictly based on Scientific reasoning , not on blind faith or believes .. any Religious insults or trolling baits will be reported to Mods , and will result in a temporary ban . Please Tag people's whom you think have a academic background in Physics or Science .

    @django @Signalian @war&peace @Oscar @Horus @HAKIKAT @BHarwana
     
  Feb 12, 2018 #2
    django

    django SENIOR MEMBER

    To put it simply science is about measuring things, the Almighty is unmeasurable hence science cannot possibly be used to prove or disprove the existence of an entity that transcends causality (cause and effect) for if such was not the case then the almighty himself would not be immune from an infinite regress so by definition the creator (See 99 names of ALLAH) has to be TOTALLY self-sufficient and COMPLETELY different than any of his creation which are entirely dependent on causality either direct or indirect.Kudos Starlord

    NB: New scientific theories come up day in day out, non of them preclude existence of a creator.
     
  Feb 12, 2018 #3
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    I get your point bro , pretty much like a Omnipotent God .. but thing is that , how a Particle is changing its course under two situation is beyond amazing ( Observer Effect Theory ) , if a observant particle is changing into a projected trajectory , than everything in Universe is based on particles , you need a observant of a level who can observe every Particle in the universe to change it course and turned it into a conscious based reality .. on earth it can work as a Chain reaction as Person A is Observing Person B and so on .. but beyond the horizon of Universe we need an Intelligent Omnipotent Observer who see's All .. his Light ( Noor ) upon reflecting on particles can make them change their course . ( as light is the source of which how we observe anything and Light is photons hence Particles Traveling to enormous speeds ) .

    PS. Check out the cat in box dead or alive Theory ..
     
    Oublious

    Oublious SENIOR MEMBER

    Wel wasting time on that you can study Kalaam, really things what i have read compared to that nothing. Doesn't mean quantum physic is wasted time, only the answer you will find it in Ilmul Kalaam.
     
  Feb 12, 2018 #5
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

    I think, strictly speaking, science cannot PROVE anything, rather only DISPROVE. So we accept something to be "true" until such a time it is disproved/modified.
     
    Starlord

    Starlord SENIOR MEMBER

    For understanding Observer Effect ..
     
  Feb 12, 2018 #7
    The SC

    The SC ELITE MEMBER

    God's existence can be seen from the macrocosm to the microcosm.. only the blind and the arrogant deny it.. It takes through study of the scientific laws that govern the Universe to understand it fully.. but even for the illiterate on the other extreme of the scale.. the evidence is plainly visible in the sky and in nature..
     
  Jul 5, 2018 at 10:50 PM #8
    TMA

    TMA SENIOR MEMBER

  Jul 6, 2018 at 1:00 AM #9
    sohail.ishaque

    sohail.ishaque FULL MEMBER

    You should watch the complete movie name "Interstellar"
     
  Jul 6, 2018 at 4:47 AM #10
    Shamsher1990

    Shamsher1990 FULL MEMBER

    To be honest, 'DISPROVAL' in science is also somewhat based on few assumptions:

    https://undsci.berkeley.edu/article/basic_assumptions

    With these assumptions only you work. So, to be honest, disproval of some explaination is also based on assumption that laws of nature are consistent. If some of them are not, then all bets are off.

    The issue with 'Almighty' is that the way you define it, makes it impossible -- by design I guess? -- to construct any experiment that can prove or disprove its existence.
     
  Jul 6, 2018 at 5:13 AM #11
    nang2

    nang2 SENIOR MEMBER

    Please read Kant.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 1:21 PM #12
    Fracker

    Fracker SENIOR MEMBER

    Science can't prove or disprove Allah. Now problem with this concept is our Allah is out of the universe. Today astrophysics has established that, even if humans become type 3 civilization yet they can go out of local cluster alone. Most of the future civilization probably will not able to even see outside supercluster. Due to increasing distances and properties of space (dark matter).

    Theoretically it is possible to create worm holes but so far we have absolutely no details of identifying any forget it even using it. Some scientists do think black holes can behave as worm holes but still more research is needed.

    What I think we humans are 3 dimension being, while Allah is in may be 12th or 11th dimension so still it can't be proven due to our human/matter limitations.

    Ps: why I can't see any video? What's wrong?
     
