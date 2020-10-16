Can Pakistan's GDP grow more than 1-2% ?

I read somewhere IMF projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 1-2 per cent for FY21



Also inflation rate is expected to be around 8.8pc and unemployment rate is expected to accelerate to 5.1pc in FY21.



So, I have a question based on the positive indicators in the economy that we have recently seen especially in term of CAD( Current account deficit), increased manufacturing and a decent increase in the exports in last 2 months,



can we expect the GDP to grow more than 2-3 % ?