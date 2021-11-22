Can Pakistan use its American made jets against India?

I am not really into Pak-India conflict but this tweet was interesting. Is there some truth into this? Do customers of American jets really need some code to unlock and fly their mission?Some other interesting commentThe engines cannot be locked, but the brain of the jet can….SOURCE CODES/PROGRAM CODES:Based on what I know, the source codes of fighter crafts from the US are never given to the customer country…that means the purchasing country is forever dependent on a daily basis for the source codes for programming the software and hardware for the jet.A fighter jet basically needs a lot of input programming before it is able to perform a mission; parameters depending on its mission such as bombing/escort/strike/CAP, etc. The specific weapons are to be mated to the pilot’s console to be fired.Refusal to give the source codes, needed on a constant basis to keep the aircraft flying, can result in grounding of the aircraft…the main reason why INDIA refused to purchase the F-16 or FA-18 in the MMRCA competition, and the reason for Pakistan’s headache now…