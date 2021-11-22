What's new

Can Pakistan use its American made jets against India?

I am not really into Pak-India conflict but this tweet was interesting. Is there some truth into this? Do customers of American jets really need some code to unlock and fly their mission?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470281218193244162

Some other interesting comment


The engines cannot be locked, but the brain of the jet can….

SOURCE CODES/PROGRAM CODES:

Based on what I know, the source codes of fighter crafts from the US are never given to the customer country…that means the purchasing country is forever dependent on a daily basis for the source codes for programming the software and hardware for the jet.

A fighter jet basically needs a lot of input programming before it is able to perform a mission; parameters depending on its mission such as bombing/escort/strike/CAP, etc. The specific weapons are to be mated to the pilot’s console to be fired.

Refusal to give the source codes, needed on a constant basis to keep the aircraft flying, can result in grounding of the aircraft…the main reason why INDIA refused to purchase the F-16 or FA-18 in the MMRCA competition, and the reason for Pakistan’s headache now…
 
To answer that question simply, please look into PAF F-16 Thread along with 27th Feb Operation Swift Retort where both kills are scored by PAF-16s. Such code thing & lock etc has been discussed to death in particular threads. I will suggest to go through discussion if you really are interested to learn & gain your knowledge. Please do not create new thread for something which is already discussed.

Regards,
 
