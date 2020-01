Why are we still sleeping?!!!



God knows how many Chinese are travelling in and out of Pakistan at this very moment. Many are going to come back after their new year ends. Many Pakistani students are in China, they travel back and forth.



First case has already be reported in Multan.



Chinese authorities are damn efficient and are still unable to get a hold of this mess. One can only wonder what this kind of outbreak can mean for Pakistan with the state of our health care system.

