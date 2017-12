The swelling current account deficit

taking other steps like devaluation of the rupee before they initiate talks at the IMF level for a bailout.

The word is that the current account deficit could amount to as much as $16-16.5 billion for FY2017-2018.

Add to that the $7-7.5 billion needed for debt servicing, and Pakistan could be negotiating a bailout package by as early as March-April 2018.

“It is almost confirmed now that the country will need another bailout package from international creditors by next year.”

So the question is, why are we waiting till 2018 to negotiate a bailout package with the IMF?

talks with the IMF are being delayed in efforts to limit any sort of political fallout since bailouts are politically volatile issues in the country, and striking another deal with the IMF could go the wrong way for the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

“The electioneering year should not be made an excuse as some preparatory work is required before launching long term reforms.”