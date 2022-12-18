Can Pakistan 🇵🇰 Army stay out of politics?

To summarize, No.



Why? One should read the 'Capacity Issues' section of the article.



Moving on from the usual making and breaking of parties, the military in Pakistan has a role to fulfill, and no one can deny that.



The lack of civilian coherence, broken bureaucratic structure, and petty political benefit is what invites the army, and necessitates it's role. Take for example the NCOC. The civilian government simply could not implement it's strategies without the help of the army.



Now you might say, all this is because of the army in the first place, it never let these civilian institutions build up, and you might be correct. But the answer is not as simple as that. There is civilian apathy as well, due to our natural had harami as a nation, sorry to say. The army, or PMA, removes some of that had harami, and the code of conduct of the military requires that you follow orders to the best of your ability. That is what makes the army a somewhat functioning institution in this country.



Now, functioning in aid of civilian government in many different fields is nothing to be ashamed of. Fauj Pakistan ki hi hai, aur harami hi hai. But that does not mean that the fauj should act as kingmaker, and it chooses when to support a government and when to bring it down. It cannot choose when to tell 10 MNA's to switch sides, it cannot threaten MNA's, it cannot quell public opinion if it is against it.



I know someone will invariably come in and say agr fauj yeh sab nhn kar sakti phir fauj baki kaam in aid of civilian government bhi nhn karay gi. Please get out with that logic.