According to US officials, President Donald Trump’s administration appears ready to harden its approach toward Pakistan to crack down on Pakistan-based militants launching attacks in neighboring Afghanistan, US officials toldThe Administration has a few options on the table. They include expanding US drone strikes, redirecting or withholding some aid to Pakistan and eventually downgrading Pakistan’s status as a major non-NATO ally, the officials said.Most voices in Washington have called for severing ties with Islamabad and have called upon the US to declare it a sponsor of terrorism. Some have gone on to suggest launching strikes inside Pakistan.However, some officials caution against the application of exceeding pressure on Pakistan and call for measures to elicit cooperation.Read more: Is Pakistan still indispensable for the US in the region? US officials have called Pakistan an important ally and one that can bring Taliban to the talking table. Pakistan is an ally on counter-terrorism issues and will be essential for bringing the Afghan Taliban to the table for peace talks, says acting Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Tina Kaidanow.Adding to it was US State Department’s spokesperson, Heather Nauert. He said “the United States and Pakistan have a close partnership on regional peace, security, prosperity, and stability. And we continue to work with the government of Pakistan on areas — many areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism.”The conduct of ties is not commensurate with the ally status that some voices in Washington are giving to Pakistan.

The acknowledgment of Pakistan’s role in peace efforts in Afghanistan is a step in the positive direction on part of the US. At the outset, it is important to understand that given the tenuous situation in Afghanistan, healthy Pak-US ties are essential. However, the US is trying to twist Islamabad’s arm, something which will further vitiate ties between the two countries.Senior Associate at the Wilson Center and a prominent scholar on South Asia, Michael Kugelman was optimistic about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries. In his exclusive interview with the Global Village Space (GVS) he said that contrary to popular beliefs, Pakistan may get more carrots than expected.Read more: Trump outsources the Afghan policy to his generals “I think there is something to be said for the fact that the retired generals in the Trump administration, and especially McMaster and Mattis, have good relations with Pakistan from their deployment in the region. With Af-Pak seemingly being led by the Pentagon, there could be an opening for a policy with more carrots and less sticks than we may have expected,” he said.On the question of military options that the US could use against Pakistan he replied “if the US does resort to military action in Pakistan, it would be restricted to drones. I can’t imagine anything beyond that.He said that it is difficult to think of starting points to bridging mistrust in a tense relationship such as this but ties can improve if both assuage each other’s fears.