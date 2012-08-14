Can Muslims trust Hindus

In the light of recent events happening in Bharat I'm starting to wonder again as if Muslims residing there can trust her Hindu populous (I. E. the liberal hindu breed).



When I say liberal I am referring to the one's standing against the right wing mindset and raising the voice of the oppressed without any discrimination (though they may choose a certain strata to focus, which is understandable given you can't do everything). But as we dig deeper into the lives and works of these liberals and as the current members of this club move forward in life, their actions and reactions (sometimes non action) shows their true intent and pulls down the chaddar of liberalism exposing the real personal interest.



Let's look at the current happenings there, recently Umar Khalid has been taken under arrest under sedition which is normal in todays bharat and nothing unexpected.



But what turns my mind is an absence of a personality which grew its apparent value of being liberal at a very high pace recently and has been enjoying its dividends with a good chance of enjoying even more in the days to come. I'm referring to kanahiya here, the closest comrade of Umar Khalid. After the action on Umar there has been reactions from all the expected fronts except kanahiya. In the 16th Sept presser on the issue he was to be part of the speaking panel but despite people hoping to see him till the last second he was no where to be found. Actually this isn't a surprise at all he has been distancing away from direct opposition to Modi in recent times, his tone, matter, and latency of response on CAA related arrests says alot and his response on lack of support to Umar is nothing different.



So what's the catch here?



My point is simple I just want to honestly warn my Muslim brothers (especially the younger ones) living there to understand that the Hindus will never be with you. They will always try to turn you over to their side or use you as a ledder and then forget that you ever existed. Don't be fooled by the cabal of elite hindu liberals also they are the same.