What's new

Can Muslims trust Hindus

Meliodas

Meliodas

FULL MEMBER
Mar 17, 2019
575
0
393
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
In the light of recent events happening in Bharat I'm starting to wonder again as if Muslims residing there can trust her Hindu populous (I. E. the liberal hindu breed).

When I say liberal I am referring to the one's standing against the right wing mindset and raising the voice of the oppressed without any discrimination (though they may choose a certain strata to focus, which is understandable given you can't do everything). But as we dig deeper into the lives and works of these liberals and as the current members of this club move forward in life, their actions and reactions (sometimes non action) shows their true intent and pulls down the chaddar of liberalism exposing the real personal interest.

Let's look at the current happenings there, recently Umar Khalid has been taken under arrest under sedition which is normal in todays bharat and nothing unexpected.

But what turns my mind is an absence of a personality which grew its apparent value of being liberal at a very high pace recently and has been enjoying its dividends with a good chance of enjoying even more in the days to come. I'm referring to kanahiya here, the closest comrade of Umar Khalid. After the action on Umar there has been reactions from all the expected fronts except kanahiya. In the 16th Sept presser on the issue he was to be part of the speaking panel but despite people hoping to see him till the last second he was no where to be found. Actually this isn't a surprise at all he has been distancing away from direct opposition to Modi in recent times, his tone, matter, and latency of response on CAA related arrests says alot and his response on lack of support to Umar is nothing different.

So what's the catch here?

My point is simple I just want to honestly warn my Muslim brothers (especially the younger ones) living there to understand that the Hindus will never be with you. They will always try to turn you over to their side or use you as a ledder and then forget that you ever existed. Don't be fooled by the cabal of elite hindu liberals also they are the same.
 
Jugger

Jugger

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 17, 2016
3,009
-7
2,695
Country
India
Location
France
The same can be said for Muslims.
Can a person trust a Muslim??? As you know the final agenda is conversion of everyone into Islam, no Muslim country has a functional democracy in the world, Muslims don’t follow any other law other than the sharia law.
How can a Muslim be loyal to a nation anywhere in the world..??
Similarly can a Sunni trust a Shia?
Can a Jew trust a Christian?? Historically Christians have brutally persecuted the Jews.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,344
2
3,401
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Meliodas said:
In the light of recent events happening in Bharat I'm starting to wonder again as if Muslims residing there can trust her Hindu populous (I. E. the liberal hindu breed).

When I say liberal I am referring to the one's standing against the right wing mindset and raising the voice of the oppressed without any discrimination (though they may choose a certain strata to focus, which is understandable given you can't do everything). But as we dig deeper into the lives and works of these liberals and as the current members of this club move forward in life, their actions and reactions (sometimes non action) shows their true intent and pulls down the chaddar of liberalism exposing the real personal interest.

Let's look at the current happenings there, recently Umar Khalid has been taken under arrest under sedition which is normal in todays bharat and nothing unexpected.

But what turns my mind is an absence of a personality which grew its apparent value of being liberal at a very high pace recently and has been enjoying its dividends with a good chance of enjoying even more in the days to come. I'm referring to kanahiya here, the closest comrade of Umar Khalid. After the action on Umar there has been reactions from all the expected fronts except kanahiya. In the 16th Sept presser on the issue he was to be part of the speaking panel but despite people hoping to see him till the last second he was no where to be found. Actually this isn't a surprise at all he has been distancing away from direct opposition to Modi in recent times, his tone, matter, and latency of response on CAA related arrests says alot and his response on lack of support to Umar is nothing different.

So what's the catch here?

My point is simple I just want to honestly warn my Muslim brothers (especially the younger ones) living there to understand that the Hindus will never be with you. They will always try to turn you over to their side or use you as a ledder and then forget that you ever existed. Don't be fooled by the cabal of elite hindu liberals also they are the same.
Click to expand...
Muslims have trouble trusting each other, they are always fighting amongst themselves. Sort out your own house before preaching about external threats.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S A Hindu family fleeing to India trusted their muslim neighbor with their jewelry. 40 years later the Social & Current Events 2
Windjammer Blindfolded Muslim man with sign “Do you trust me?” hugs hundreds in Paris Europe & Russia 0
Foo_Fighter "Blind Muslim Trust" General Photos & Multimedia 2
Odysseus "Blind Muslim Trust" - Social Experiment In Mumbai That Will Change Your Mind Central & South Asia 15
Raja.Pakistani Blind Muslim trust experiment in different countries Members Club 0
Devil Soul A Blindfolded Muslim man in Stockholm asking for trust got hugs in return Europe & Russia 5
Lord ZeN The lesson BJP should take from J&K polls: Most Muslims don't trust them yet Central & South Asia 6
Mujraparty India Worked With Muslims to Build Trust and Beat Polio Central & South Asia 12
Brahmos_2 Muslim trust turns saviour for Godhras Hindu widows Central & South Asia 0
T Can Iran trust Turkey to be a leader in the Muslim world? Iranian Defence Forum 141

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top