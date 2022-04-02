What's new

Can Khan share letter in Parliament? Or Speaker commits Article 6

Since we know things said n done on Parliament floor has immunity. So can Khan share the letter tomorrow?
Or if Speaker commits Article 6 by declaring the NCM void. Opposition takes Speaker to SC n that's how letter goes into SC.
Yes it's a very very unlikely outcome but Khan is unpredictable.
 

