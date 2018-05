I have to repeat again... in 90s..

Chinese delegation asked Pak Cabinet people and generals "You want Kashmir but at what cost" .. then B.Bhutto asked Gen Gul that she wold reply... she said.. "we want Kashmir but not at cost of Pakistan" meaning w/o a full blown war...



India succeeded in making B.desh bcz of USSR backing so US couldn't interfere..

in todays time, it is very easy for insurgents to challenge army as weapons are lethal (force multiplier)..

however, international burden/sanction etc prevent a country helping openly ..

so in ideal scenario if Kashmirirs get weapons from Pakistan they can get independence.. if pak also send troops then it will be very easy too...



War is nothing but continuous line of supply... so if locals aren't on your side, you can fight but cannot sustain..



see TTP.. they had all modern weapons even Humvees and local support.. They had sympathies of people.. but when they started targeting civilians they lost that.. otherwise, even political parties were talking for reconciliation and not for army action..



anyway, in Op of Swat, SSG were dropped behind enemy lines to cut any reinforcements... even then Pak amry assault was stopped several times, despite our cavalry charged..



anyway TTP depleted both in firearms and manpower so they got defeated.. similar to FSA (syria) ... Assad just remained in power as he got help from Iranian Qudus, and Hizbullah.. both in terms of manpower and weapons...

But Qadafi was unlucky so he was killed.

