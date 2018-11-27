What's new

Can Jinns run a government?

Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,033
-2
2,065
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Lol this man's trolling son
This is about IK wife being a "peerni" and allegedly running the gov behind the scenes through chillas and jinns (as said by the critics)

But to troll he really kept if serious- which made it hella funny
 
Last edited:
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,059
-1
1,230
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Is it actually true? Can Jinns actually run a government? I saw video on youtube that said how a jinn raped a girl.

 
M

mudas777

FULL MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
1,654
0
2,877
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
World is conquering the space and sending crafts to the Mars and our population is blaming Jinn's for their issues. When our population voted for the leaders knowingly well they were and are corrupt Jinn's didn't made us to mark the wrong person on the ballet. When electricity IPP's were signed and back handlers were received they didn't went to the Jinn's pockets? Why not for a change accept your own mistakes and correct yourself instead of becoming laughing stock of the world. Country has been brought to her knees by the rulers and is been run on the IMF mercy and program and these idiot's are trying to blame the invisible forces then the dark character's who have enrich themselves. Am sure those bank accounts with illicit money were filled by the jinn's too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Champion_Usmani
Hotels, railway station to be built for Sikh pilgrims in Kartarpur
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Kabira
Kabira
Champion_Usmani
Promises, policies & progress
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
BATMAN
BATMAN
Champion_Usmani
How to wreck an economy
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
80
Views
4K
Champion_Usmani
Champion_Usmani
Champion_Usmani
Junkies, scavengers taking away BRT iron fencing
2 3
Replies
30
Views
2K
Sine Nomine
Sine Nomine
Champion_Usmani
Faizabad sit-in: Elements propagating hate, extremism must be prosecuted, says SC
Replies
8
Views
412
gutto786
gutto786

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom