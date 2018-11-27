Can Jinns run a government?

Sainthood 101
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 24, 2021
- 2,033
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
Lol this man's trolling son
This is about IK wife being a "peerni" and allegedly running the gov behind the scenes through chillas and jinns (as said by the critics)
But to troll he really kept if serious- which made it hella funny
This is about IK wife being a "peerni" and allegedly running the gov behind the scenes through chillas and jinns (as said by the critics)
But to troll he really kept if serious- which made it hella funny
Last edited: