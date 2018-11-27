Can Jinns run a government?

World is conquering the space and sending crafts to the Mars and our population is blaming Jinn's for their issues. When our population voted for the leaders knowingly well they were and are corrupt Jinn's didn't made us to mark the wrong person on the ballet. When electricity IPP's were signed and back handlers were received they didn't went to the Jinn's pockets? Why not for a change accept your own mistakes and correct yourself instead of becoming laughing stock of the world. Country has been brought to her knees by the rulers and is been run on the IMF mercy and program and these idiot's are trying to blame the invisible forces then the dark character's who have enrich themselves. Am sure those bank accounts with illicit money were filled by the jinn's too.