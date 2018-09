KNOW COMMENT: CAN ISRAEL FORCE IRAN OUT OF SYRIA?

It may take a full-scale war, and it’s worth it, says General Amidror.

The answer to the critical first question is a resounding yes, according to Netanyahu’s former national security adviser, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror (who is now the Anne and Greg Rosshandler Senior Fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategic Studies).

In a major study published online this week (at jiss.org.il), titled “The Logic of Israel’s Actions to Contain Iran in Syria and Lebanon,” Amidror explains in stark terms why Israel must act forcefully against Iran even if this leads to full-scale war. The Hebrew-language version of the study caused a stir at defense headquarters in Tel Aviv and at intelligence headquarters in Glilot, and the English version is now reverberating through Western capitals.