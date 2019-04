I was thinking, while Pakistan has the confidence and loyalty of its own Baloch population, the same might not be true for Iran. There is also the issue of sectarian conflict between Iran and the Baloch people, which is absent in Pakistan. Would it not be better for Iran and Pakistan to redraw their border so that the Sistan-Baluchistan province becomes a part of Pakistan? In this way Iran can get rid of a headache and strategically and economically there is not much the region can offer to Iran anyway.

