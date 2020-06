The biggest injustice is the attitude of people themselves.



More than half of this country's economy is undocumented. This chor awam does not want to document its economy to avoid tax.

Everyday you see families fighting each other for property, influence, power and other ridiculous issues. Who compels them?



Is it govts fault if one brother wants to sabotage another brother? From a hawker to a CEO, from a judge to a hawaldar everyone wants to milk the system and each other.



Who is compelling a section clerk in a sarkari organization to ask for money for a file to go through?



Who is compelling the corrupt policemen to make money in this corona pandemic?



No matter if its a businessman, judge, lawyer fauji, politicians, hawker, doctor, engineer or whatever, Pakistanis have forgotten how they achieved this country. The do not remember the slaughter hindu and sikh perpetrated and have every intention of doing it again.



This pandemic is a warning for those who understand. Look at the miserable and pathetic show of disunity displayed by the nation and its garbage leadership.



We cannot blame anyone but ourself. Its our mama, chacha, taya, poopha, khalu who are running this country's bureaucratic establishment.

