Can India still Qualify for Semi-Finals of the T20 Cricket Worldcup 2021?

If India wins the remaining 3 matches, their points will be 6.



If Afghanistan loses against India, then wins against Newzealand. They too will have 6 points.



If Newzealand loses against Afghanistan then wins the other match. They too will have 6 points.



Then India, Afghanistan and Newzealand will have equal points and NRR will be the deciding factor.



Afghanistan has the highest NRR so far and Afghanistan will qualify.





The only possible scenario where India can qualify is that India beats Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with very wide margin and gets higher NRR than Afghanistan.



Then Afghanistan MUST win against Newzealand with a narrow margin.



So India#s chances of reaching semis are now in the hands of Afghanistan.



Looking at how one of Afghanistan best team member abruptly retired , I am smelling rat and fish and everything else.



India may use Afghanistan for their benefit , and they can.