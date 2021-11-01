What's new

Can India still Qualify for Semi-Finals of the T20 Cricket Worldcup 2021?

Can India still Qualify for Semi-Finals of the T20 Cricket World-cup 2021?

After 2 defeats from Pakistan and New Zealand, India are left with 3 matches. India can still qualify for Semi-Finals of the World Cup.

Clearly Indian Cricket Team, and all its players never came out of the pressure of loss from Pakistan, Indian Players were shock stuck after defeat from Pakistan. India never looked confident, broken, fear of failure and Indian team was totally blow stuck against Pakistan.




 
Last edited:
It looks hard. It's not impossible but very difficult. Afghanistan might defeat Newzealand but close match between them doesn't save India. I think Indian chances are slim.
 
Looking for excuses will not get India the semi final slot. Just admit it and accept the facts India being poor and better luck next time. Miracles can happen but relying on other teams failures to get into semi finals is not a good approach. India should go back to the drawing board and put the hard graft and learn some humility then may be they can have some chance in the next world cup. This one looks like a lost cause.
 
India’s fate is in the hands of others. Even if they win all 3 of their remaining games - they must hope Afghanistan beat NZ in a close game. The way india have so far played - it’s better for their sake for them to go home.
Btw I hear some of the players homes have had their security beefed up - shocking situation where their players are scared for their family safety.
 
If India wins the remaining 3 matches, their points will be 6.

If Afghanistan loses against India, then wins against Newzealand. They too will have 6 points.

If Newzealand loses against Afghanistan then wins the other match. They too will have 6 points.

Then India, Afghanistan and Newzealand will have equal points and NRR will be the deciding factor.

Afghanistan has the highest NRR so far and Afghanistan will qualify.


The only possible scenario where India can qualify is that India beats Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia with very wide margin and gets higher NRR than Afghanistan.

Then Afghanistan MUST win against Newzealand with a narrow margin.

So India#s chances of reaching semis are now in the hands of Afghanistan.

Looking at how one of Afghanistan best team member abruptly retired , I am smelling rat and fish and everything else.

India may use Afghanistan for their benefit , and they can.
 
I hope they loose remaining 3 matches and most of the players should be kept far away from T20 team..
 
