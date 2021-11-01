Can India still Qualify for Semi-Finals of the T20 Cricket Worldcup 2021?

Can India still Qualify for Semi-Finals of the T20 Cricket World-cup 2021?
After 2 defeats from Pakistan and New Zealand, India are left with 3 matches. India can still qualify for Semi-Finals of the World Cup.
Clearly Indian Cricket Team, and all its players never came out of the pressure of loss from Pakistan, Indian Players were shock stuck after defeat from Pakistan. India never looked confident, broken, fear of failure and Indian team was totally blow stuck against Pakistan.
