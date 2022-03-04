Can India & Pakistan come out of the spiral of mutual destruction ?

seeing the destruction in Europe and the never ending animosity between our 2 countries, I was wondering whether the lessons of Europe can result in our 2 countries overcoming fixed positions, like Pakistan's kashmir only policy , and aim for normal relations between us ?
Why I mention kashmir is because India has no such single condition for normalcy.
We are just wasting the resources of 2 impoverished countries on a arms race .
