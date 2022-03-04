Can India & Pakistan come out of the spiral of mutual destruction ?

The issue is fundamental. India believes that the entire basis for the formation of pakistan, the idea that muslims can not live together with other religions, is a flawed idea. For pakistan, giving up on this is not a choice - Doing so would mean balkanisation of the country. For India, accepting the flawed idea is not possible - Its own experience and the existence of India as an undivided nation shows that Muslims can, and have lived with other religions. Other issues like pakistani terror, Kashmir, the difference in structure of Indian and pakistani administration etc only aggravate the issue.