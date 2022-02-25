What's new

Can India Help Ukraine Defend Russia's All-Out Attack? Gen GD Bakshi Explains

Oracle

Oracle

FULL MEMBER
Dec 29, 2014
1,071
0
1,910
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can india help ukraine ? even though they discussed mainly NATO vs russia. however what is this head line. AIk ye jokar har jaga apni sunane baith jate


1645797983349.png


https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1715395825322154
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,686
-6
9,104
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If Subedar Bakshi was the commander of Ukrainian army ,Moscow would have surrendered in a matter of days.Under his superior command by now Ukraine flag would be flying over Kremlin with Putin begging for mercy on his knees.
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
5,686
-6
9,104
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mandalorian_CA said:
india is gearing up its special forces Cmndr Akshay kumar with LT Saif Ali Khan to rescue Ukraine from Russian aggression. Abhitandon will transport them to Ukraine .
Click to expand...
Or the duo of Major Ajay Devgan and Major Sunny Deol will be a deadly combination to deter Russian agression. They will just shout in the Donbass region and all Russian soldiers will shit their pants and run back towards Moscow.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
1
Views
215
AsianLion
AsianLion
aziqbal
British aid helping Ukraine ‘oppose Russian invasion’
Replies
9
Views
267
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: 'Of course' we don't want war in Europe, says Vladimir Putin
Replies
5
Views
221
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
aziqbal
NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
hualushui
H
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Russia-China warmth makes Delhi walk the tightrope on Ukraine
Replies
5
Views
349
pc_alt
P

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom