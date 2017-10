On October 5th, Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa, the chief of the air staff, said, 'The Indian Air Force is capable of effectively countering any threat from China while engaging in a two-front war also involving Pakistan.'One month earlier, on September 6, 2017, the army chief, General Bipin Rawat, had said the country must be prepared to fight a two-front war.The factors that drive such a threat perception and the challenges in facing a two-front situation need to be dispassionately analysed.