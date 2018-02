Why has the Modi govt given Indian defence the Cinderella treatment?

India = Cash crunch if not cash crisis.

India is not a cash cow as China is.



25% of India's entire budget (which is peanuts anyway) allocation is dedicated to debt service. India = 69% debt to GDP ratio.



Modi can't make miracles without borrowing extra money from WB/IMF.



Hence if these F-16 would come, India's fiscal deficit would grow, as it is (now).



No exceptions here.

But Modi may fool his Bhakts and other gullible voters who have little worldly knowledge (which he regularly does).