Can Imran Khan speak Pashto?

Brass Knuckles said: His mother tongue is Lahori Punjabi. His mother was from Jalandhar district of present day Indian Punjab and father from Mianwali district Punjab Click to expand...

his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.heck he even praised the bongs to spite the army quite a few times.