Can Imran Khan speak Pashto?

His native language is Punjabi......I'm wondering, what is his native language? Urdu? Not likely given his level of proficiency, I was told.
his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.His mother tongue is Lahori Punjabi. His mother was from Jalandhar district of present day Indian Punjab and father from Mianwali district Punjab
shaukat khanum was a burki. Burki (برکي) are an Eastern Iranic people mainly living in Baraki Barak, Logar, Afghanistan and in Kaniguram, South Waziristan.His mother family was burki Punjabi speaking pathan and his father was from mianwali he was also Punjabi/saraiki speaking pathan singer Attaullah and his father are from same area
Isn't his dad from Niazi tribe?No he cannot, his mother was half pashtun. In any case he is not considered pashtun. He wont be considered pashtun even if his mother was proper pashtun.
You need to have both parents as proper pashtuns to be a proper pashtun.
His mom is of Waziri descent, his dad is Niazihis father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.
heck he even praised the bongs to spite the army quite a few times.
IK's mother is Burki, father is from Mianwali not certain of his background (but could also be ethnically Pushtun). Native language is Punjabi as is the case with many Pakhtuns who have settled in Punjab over hundreds of years. However pockets of Pushto is spoken in his extended family.his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.
His exact quote (somewhere else) was if I remember correctlyHis mother side is from Jalandhar. This general was Imran Khan maternal uncle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wajid_Ali_Khan_Burki
Imran Khan calls himself half muhajir
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/i-can-call-myself-half-muhajir-says-imran-khan.369650/
I mean he said itUrdu speaker is not correct because his mother was Punjabi. And ethnic groups are language groups jo language boltay hain wahi ethnicity ha. For example Murad saeed is gujjar pathan or pashtun
I know he can speak Punjabi. I thought it was Saraiki since he is from Mainwali.His native language is Punjabi......
I discovered that I am 95% punjabi after DNA testing but I don’t speak Punjabi. I speak Urdu and English. Big part of our family from my mother side moved to lalamusa during partition, have adopted local lifestyles and don’t speak Urdu at home.His exact quote (somewhere else) was if I remember correctly
My father is a Pashtun, mother is Urdu speaking or Muhajir, I grew up in Lahore or Punjab and made some other connections with other groups of Pak
In the end said I am a Pakistani - than crowd cheered
