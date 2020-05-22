What's new

Can Imran Khan speak Pashto?

Brass Knuckles said:
His mother tongue is Lahori Punjabi. His mother was from Jalandhar district of present day Indian Punjab and father from Mianwali district Punjab
his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.

heck he even praised the bongs to spite the army quite a few times.
 
Paul2 said:
I'm wondering, what is his native language? Urdu? Not likely given his level of proficiency, I was told.
That is an interesting question. Anyway, did you move to Kaziqistan !! How's your business ! I hope you are doing well. Stay safe man.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
His mother family was burki Punjabi speaking pathan and his father was from mianwali he was also Punjabi/saraiki speaking pathan singer Attaullah and his father are from same area
shaukat khanum was a burki. Burki (برکي‎) are an Eastern Iranic people mainly living in Baraki Barak, Logar, Afghanistan and in Kaniguram, South Waziristan.
 
Goenitz said:
That is an interesting question. Anyway, did you move to Kaziqistan !! How's your business ! I hope you are doing well. Stay safe man.
Been working here in 2018-2019 on a railway. After that funds got stolen in the project in a KZ bank. Now, they told they uncorked some funds, and we are waiting for them now.
 
No he cannot, his mother was half pashtun. In any case he is not considered pashtun. He wont be considered pashtun even if his mother was proper pashtun.

You need to have both parents as proper pashtuns to be a proper pashtun.
 
TNT said:
No he cannot, his mother was half pashtun. In any case he is not considered pashtun. He wont be considered pashtun even if his mother was proper pashtun.

You need to have both parents as proper pashtuns to be a proper pashtun.
Isn't his dad from Niazi tribe?
No he can't speak Pashto.
doorstar said:
his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.

heck he even praised the bongs to spite the army quite a few times.
His mom is of Waziri descent, his dad is Niazi
 
doorstar said:
his father is of waziristan descent and mother of Irani heritage. his first language is Lahori Punjabi, 2nd Urdu, third English. though never heard him utter a word of Pashto but have often heard him rant and rave in favor of waziri terrorists and against the Army during the war on terrorists.

heck he even praised the bongs to spite the army quite a few times.
IK's mother is Burki, father is from Mianwali not certain of his background (but could also be ethnically Pushtun). Native language is Punjabi as is the case with many Pakhtuns who have settled in Punjab over hundreds of years. However pockets of Pushto is spoken in his extended family.
 
Brass Knuckles said:
His mother side is from Jalandhar. This general was Imran Khan maternal uncle
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wajid_Ali_Khan_Burki
Imran Khan calls himself half muhajir
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/i-can-call-myself-half-muhajir-says-imran-khan.369650/
His exact quote (somewhere else) was if I remember correctly
My father is a Pashtun, mother is Urdu speaking or Muhajir, I grew up in Lahore or Punjab and made some other connections with other groups of Pak

In the end said I am a Pakistani - than crowd cheered
imran-khan-pti.gif

Well played
 
Sainthood 101 said:
His exact quote (somewhere else) was if I remember correctly
My father is a Pashtun, mother is Urdu speaking or Muhajir, I grew up in Lahore or Punjab and made some other connections with other groups of Pak

In the end said I am a Pakistani - than crowd cheered
View attachment 789403
Well played
I discovered that I am 95% punjabi after DNA testing but I don’t speak Punjabi. I speak Urdu and English. Big part of our family from my mother side moved to lalamusa during partition, have adopted local lifestyles and don’t speak Urdu at home.

Niazi is a Pashtun tribe and their language is Pashto but since Imran Khan’s family moved to punjab they only speak Punjabi.

I know a Pashtun family who moved to Larkana Sindh 70 years ago and now the grand children only speak Sindhi. They have lost their original language.
 
