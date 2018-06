Can Imran Khan handle Nuclear Button of Pakistan as PM?

Can Imran Khan and PTI handle the National Level Prime Ministership of Pakistan and we have confidence and belief on his fingers on the Nuclear and Missiles Button Of Pakistan and rule Pakistan at world stage for next 5 years?



Can 220 million Pakistani trust Imran Khan and PTI with the sole Muslim Nuclear and Missile Power ?



People are starting to notice serious doubts and questions on PTI and Imran Khan to deliver from civilian side on world level! Our Army alone cannot deliver!!





Looking at the serious confusion, indecisiveness and stupidity in Punjab U-turns by PTI in recent events?



PTI looks a very immature, lack plannings, no direction, and headless party with Imran Khan losing control of its own party.

