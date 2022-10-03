What's new

Can I take a Mavic Mini drone (less than 250g) with me on holiday to Pakistan?

Hi all

I have a Mavic mini drone which is less than 250g. Would I be able to take it on holiday with me to Pakistan...

I've googled it and the opinion seems to be don't bother as custom scums will confiscate it 😔

I was wondering if anyone had any personal experiences of doing the same?

It seems a shame if they are putting this restriction in because drone footage is great advertising for the beauty of a holiday destination.
 
I was in the exact situation as you, but my drone wasn't as expensive as the Mavic Mini.

They took the drone, but let me keep the controller lmao- uneducated people for you. Ironically, the controller is the part that I'd have expected them to take

Even so, I'm sure that you'd be able to dismantle it into an unrecognisable unit, and take it with you
 
IDK how much it costs, but I'd say take a risk, but put it in your suitcase, maybe dismantle it so it doesn't look like a drone in basic scans. Just don't tell anyone about it and when you're leaving the airport march towards the door like a boss. They prey on people who look towards them or are trying to make/avoid eye contact.

bro, how did they find out you had a drone on you?
 
Nope. As part of their "unspoken policy", I never saw it again.
It had these polymer blades that snap really easily, and become sharp edges. I hope the people who took it fell foul of those.

I had a separate briefcase for it, with a foam lining.
 
Check with the airline for local regulations. I have a Mavic 2 pro and its been a bit of a hassle even travelling domestically in India so I've parked it in my current location and not planning to travel with it unless I'm riding or driving (or maybe taking a train)

Batteries in carry on hand luggage, the rest in the hold.. its a pain even though I registered through a super tedious government wabsite and got my ID numbers.. both drone and owner ID numbers.. jeesus.. fvck that was a pain :suicide::suicide:

Pak might be stricter still given some security issues but I've seen plenty of drone footage from Pak vloggers.. maybe ask one of them or on an appropriate forum ?
 
Aah.

@tman786 if you want to take the risk, put that seperate briefcase inside a hardshell suitcase, surround it with clothes.

Should be fine i reckon - but dont hold me to it!
 
They're confiscating chocolates and you expect mercy on a mini drone? :drag:
 

