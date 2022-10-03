Can I take a Mavic Mini drone (less than 250g) with me on holiday to Pakistan?

Hi all
I have a Mavic mini drone which is less than 250g. Would I be able to take it on holiday with me to Pakistan...
I've googled it and the opinion seems to be don't bother as custom scums will confiscate it
I was wondering if anyone had any personal experiences of doing the same?
It seems a shame if they are putting this restriction in because drone footage is great advertising for the beauty of a holiday destination.
