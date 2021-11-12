Can i join Pak navy SSC 2022 on hope certificate

Salam Everyone
Guys right now i am in my 8th semester of BSCS and i will be graduated by the end of January 2022. My question is can i apply in pak navy graduate courses on the basis of hope certificate that is signed by my university that i will be graduated by the end of jan 2022.
