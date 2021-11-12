What's new

Can i join Pak navy SSC 2022 on hope certificate

waqas5668

waqas5668

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 20, 2021
8
0
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salam Everyone
Guys right now i am in my 8th semester of BSCS and i will be graduated by the end of January 2022. My question is can i apply in pak navy graduate courses on the basis of hope certificate that is signed by my university that i will be graduated by the end of jan 2022.
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom