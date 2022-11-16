Can Hafeez Malik of PDF Tell us What Happened to the Money that Michelle Obama Gave to Maryam Nawaz for ‘Let Girls Learn’ Program?

Kitni larhkiyon ki taleem ho gayi in paison sai?
Zara tafseel bata dain
@muhammadhafeezmalik
Zara tafseel bata dain
@muhammadhafeezmalik
USAID was dealing with it.Kitni larhkiyon ki taleem ho gayi in paison sai?
USAID was dealing with it.
Ask USAID or check their website, MN was removed from all youth programs as per LHC directives.So how many girls were educated with that money?
Ask USAID or check their website, MN was removed from all youth programs as per LHC directives.
Yaar it's a nonstarter discussion, normally all aids and grants land in the State Bank and not personal accounts. Since she was removed from all youth programs the money was dispersed to USAID.So you want to say she got the money from Michelle but didn't do anything with it and left her post whatever it was?
Yaar it's a nonstarter discussion, normally all aids and grants land in the State Bank and not personal accounts. Since she was removed from all youth programs the money was dispersed to USAID.