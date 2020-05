They are using archaic Hindi words for all sorts of government departments.



During UPA rule, we had a "planning commission of India." Now it's "Neeti Niyog" or something.

During UPA rule, there was a Department of Water and Public Works. Now it's "Jal Bal Atal" ministry.



They even launched a healthcare app called "Aarogya Setu" which means Healthcare Bridge. I have been told it's a data surveillance theft operation.

