Can finish load shedding in 48hr (Didnt know we signed expensive deals)

ziaulislam
ELITE MEMBER
- Apr 22, 2010
- 18,171
- 9
- Country
-
- Location
-
پٹواریوں کو اب سمجھ آ گئی ہے کہ مہنگی بجلی/مہنگے معاہدے بھی کوئی چیز ہوتی ہے
صرف بجلی نہیں بنانی ہوتی ہے ۔۔۔سستی بنانی ہوتی ہے
View attachment 849424
پٹواریوں کو اب سمجھ آ گئی ہے کہ مہنگی بجلی/مہنگے معاہدے بھی کوئی چیز ہوتی ہے
صرف بجلی نہیں بنانی ہوتی ہے ۔۔۔سستی بنانی ہوتی ہے
Patwaris please blame this on Imran KhanView attachment 849424
پٹواریوں کو اب سمجھ آ گئی ہے کہ مہنگی بجلی/مہنگے معاہدے بھی کوئی چیز ہوتی ہے
صرف بجلی نہیں بنانی ہوتی ہے ۔۔۔سستی بنانی ہوتی ہے
I mean everything was great in 2008 PMLN manshoor(build dams & imported 6000mw coal plants at gaddani)Patwaris please blame this on Imran Khan
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Baghial @El Sidd @fisher1 @muhammadhafeezmalik
This is an outright LIE.
For Patwaris thinking ahead means how to stay in power indefinitelyThat's what a government is for, think ahead, not the present.
Reality is local fuel projects exist only in KPK and sindhWell not technically....
If we have an unlimited supply of money, and can pump in LNG at will, problem solved.
This guy is right, wasayel faraham hon to khatam ho jaye, but this idiot should know that it was his government which made the stupid decision to get us hooked on a foreign fuel and a cash cow rather than invest in cheaper sources of energy. That's what a government is for, think ahead, not the present.
Reality is local fuel projects exist only in KPK and sindh
Pmln blocked and did it best to hurt thar coal despite PPPP going full ahead(just google it)
It also did it best to block all KPK mini hydro projects(worth 4000mw) due to refusing to back creditors
Ended up building all projects in punjab ON IMPORTEE FUEL!!!
The only projects that should have been build in punjab shoulf be solar or nuclear
LNG was sure cheap but there was no grantee it will be cheaper
To show Patwaris of Sahiwal the brilliant management of Showbaz SharifWhy would you have it in Sahiwal of all places jab fuel unload Karachi main ho raha hai?
The plan in there original book was gaddani. They even started it..If you were thinking the world is going to end in the next 10 years, then yeah, LNG was the way to go.
But if you are actually a government minister, you would be thinking 50 years ahead.
There's so many stupid decisions, you can't even being to think. Just take Sahiwal coal project. Why would you have it in Sahiwal of all places jab fuel unload Karachi main ho raha hai?
I may be a bit off here, but I read that it costs more for the coal to get from Karachi to Sahiwal than from Africa to Karachi.
The plan in there original book was gaddani. They even started it..
Then showbaz told shareef..are you crazy
We need votes in sahiwal not karachi
The actively blocked thar coal
While PTI allowed projects and completed the rail line to it
They also blocked all small hydro projects
PTI built wapda on credit rating and funded several dams