Can finish load shedding in 48hr (Didnt know we signed expensive deals)

FB_IMG_1653940249504.jpg


پٹواریوں کو اب سمجھ آ گئی ہے کہ مہنگی بجلی/مہنگے معاہدے بھی کوئی چیز ہوتی ہے

صرف بجلی نہیں بنانی ہوتی ہے ۔۔۔سستی بنانی ہوتی ہے
 
Patwaris please blame this on Imran Khan
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Baghial @El Sidd @fisher1 @muhammadhafeezmalik
I mean everything was great in 2008 PMLN manshoor(build dams & imported 6000mw coal plants at gaddani)

Then khaqqan abassi happened instead we get imported LNG and extremly expensive IPPs

Had the same money spent on imported coal, thar coal and hydro dams (not IPPs hydro which are at 9 cents for first 10yrs and 5 cents afterwards) today after 9years we would have no electricity crisis

Instead the crisis got worse by signing expenisve deals and building LNG plants


Now PTI did speed uP thar coal(more credit to PPPP) get several blocked KPK hydro projects moving(yes blovked by PMLN who refuse to gove grantee), led WAPDA building its own credit and hence fast pacing thr tarbela V DASU MUNDA & Bhasha
Yes LNG is now more expensive then oil
 
This is an outright LIE.
Well not technically....

If we have an unlimited supply of money, and can pump in LNG at will, problem solved.

This guy is right, wasayel faraham hon to khatam ho jaye, but this idiot should know that it was his government which made the stupid decision to get us hooked on a foreign fuel and a cash cow rather than invest in cheaper sources of energy. That's what a government is for, think ahead, not the present.
 
Well not technically....

If we have an unlimited supply of money, and can pump in LNG at will, problem solved.

This guy is right, wasayel faraham hon to khatam ho jaye, but this idiot should know that it was his government which made the stupid decision to get us hooked on a foreign fuel and a cash cow rather than invest in cheaper sources of energy. That's what a government is for, think ahead, not the present.
Reality is local fuel projects exist only in KPK and sindh

Pmln blocked and did it best to hurt thar coal despite PPPP going full ahead(just google it)

It also did it best to block all KPK mini hydro projects(worth 4000mw) due to refusing to back creditors

Ended up building all projects in punjab ON IMPORTEE FUEL!!!

The only projects that should have been build in punjab shoulf be solar or nuclear

LNG was sure cheap but there was no grantee it will be cheaper
 
Reality is local fuel projects exist only in KPK and sindh

Pmln blocked and did it best to hurt thar coal despite PPPP going full ahead(just google it)

It also did it best to block all KPK mini hydro projects(worth 4000mw) due to refusing to back creditors

Ended up building all projects in punjab ON IMPORTEE FUEL!!!

The only projects that should have been build in punjab shoulf be solar or nuclear

LNG was sure cheap but there was no grantee it will be cheaper
If you were thinking the world is going to end in the next 10 years, then yeah, LNG was the way to go.

But if you are actually a government minister, you would be thinking 50 years ahead.

There's so many stupid decisions, you can't even being to think. Just take Sahiwal coal project. Why would you have it in Sahiwal of all places jab fuel unload Karachi main ho raha hai?

I may be a bit off here, but I read that it costs more for the coal to get from Karachi to Sahiwal than from Africa to Karachi.
 
If you were thinking the world is going to end in the next 10 years, then yeah, LNG was the way to go.

But if you are actually a government minister, you would be thinking 50 years ahead.

There's so many stupid decisions, you can't even being to think. Just take Sahiwal coal project. Why would you have it in Sahiwal of all places jab fuel unload Karachi main ho raha hai?

I may be a bit off here, but I read that it costs more for the coal to get from Karachi to Sahiwal than from Africa to Karachi.
The plan in there original book was gaddani. They even started it..
Then showbaz told shareef..are you crazy
We need votes in sahiwal not karachi

Gadani Power Park Project: first coal-fired plant to be set up by government, says Prime Minister – Business Recorder

fp.brecorder.com fp.brecorder.com

The actively blocked thar coal
While PTI allowed projects and completed the rail line to it

They also blocked all small hydro projects
PTI built wapda on credit rating and funded several dams
 
The plan in there original book was gaddani. They even started it..
Then showbaz told shareef..are you crazy
We need votes in sahiwal not karachi

Gadani Power Park Project: first coal-fired plant to be set up by government, says Prime Minister – Business Recorder

fp.brecorder.com fp.brecorder.com

The actively blocked thar coal
While PTI allowed projects and completed the rail line to it

They also blocked all small hydro projects
PTI built wapda on credit rating and funded several dams
I am convinced N league is a worse curse for Pakistan than PPP.

With PPP you at least know they aren't gonna bring out a fancy facade, except the jamhuriat card. They admit they are corrupt and frauds.

N league goes for the deception...just last week another laptop scheme was announced. Stupid stupid projects like a non functional and useless metro running on subsidies and so on.

In say bas akhbaron main ishtehar chapwa lo. It wasn't even 4 days and they had ads on primetime TV at 8 PM, and half page front page ads dissing on IK. Saleem Safi gets a sarkari Umrah, his brother becomes a director in PTV, and Fahd Hussain becomes an SAPM. That's why IK was so bad and they aren't.

Just a week before Fahd Hussain took oath, Malick asked said keh mulk main constitutional crisis hai, and Fahd Hussain point blank said no, koi nhn hai. Everything is going smoothly as per the law etc etc. Now you know why he said that.

Makes me puke honestly.
 

