Can finish load shedding in 48hr (Didnt know we signed expensive deals)

ziaulislam said: Reality is local fuel projects exist only in KPK and sindh



Pmln blocked and did it best to hurt thar coal despite PPPP going full ahead(just google it)



It also did it best to block all KPK mini hydro projects(worth 4000mw) due to refusing to back creditors



Ended up building all projects in punjab ON IMPORTEE FUEL!!!



The only projects that should have been build in punjab shoulf be solar or nuclear



LNG was sure cheap but there was no grantee it will be cheaper

If you were thinking the world is going to end in the next 10 years, then yeah, LNG was the way to go.But if you are actually a government minister, you would be thinking 50 years ahead.There's so many stupid decisions, you can't even being to think. Just take Sahiwal coal project. Why would you have it in Sahiwal of all places jab fuel unload Karachi main ho raha hai?I may be a bit off here, but I read that it costs more for the coal to get from Karachi to Sahiwal than from Africa to Karachi.