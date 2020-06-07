Log in
Can Chinese EVs really compete with Tesla?
Thread starter
F-22Raptor
Start date
38 minutes ago
F-22Raptor
SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
7,741
2
10,635
Country
Location
38 minutes ago
#1
F
FairAndUnbiased
ELITE MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
8,316
-2
12,626
Country
Location
31 minutes ago
#2
lmao a Youtube video by a guy named "Tesla economist". That's reliable.
Meanwhile here's the ideas of a financial analyst at Fiat Group.
BYD is the real protagonist in the auto industry, not Tesla
BYD was by far more profitable than Tesla in Q2, with its operating margin more than doubling Tesla’s
fiatgroupworld.com
Bloomberg:
Buffett-Backed BYD's Profit Surges 162% on Electric-Car Boom
BYD Co., the Chinese electric-vehicle maker in which Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway holds a stake, said profit more than doubled last year thanks to a recovery in demand in the world's biggest car market.

www.bloomberg.com
www.bloomberg.com
