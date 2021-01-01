Can China catch up with India in space race?

Indians are the most delusional, day dreaming, fantasy indulging cow piss believing people I ever see
even so called Indian china expert, scientists are so delusional claiming India is ahead of China in the space
no wonder constant cow piss drinking help prevent covid thing
seriously we can never catch
up, but catch down India
even so called Indian china expert, scientists are so delusional claiming India is ahead of China in the space
no wonder constant cow piss drinking help prevent covid thing
seriously we can never catch
Last edited: