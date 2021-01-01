Can China catch up with India in space race?

GamoAccu said: India can't EVEN land ON THE MOON or send a man to space. lol Click to expand...

Syama Ayas said: So in 1971 China had a $2.8 trillion economy, ASAT, Hypersonic Test vehicles, 687.6 million internet users ?



If you are Cheerleadering atleast do so without knowledge obtained from Anjem Choudhary sermons Click to expand...

at least 50 years

to reach $15 trillion GDP and land a probe on Mars or build a permanent space station



My bet is never, it will take India at least 100 years to land something on the moon. But

they can't even send their own communication satellites to space, but pay French. However Indians delusional enough to claim they are ahead of ChinaNo, what he means is it will take IndiaIndia will break up like Soviets within 20 years if Modi keeps in power