He's too old.



Congress need someone in their 50s - 60s age range ( younger than that if proven/acceptable enough) and isnt a complete princeling dolt to have a chance....and then tick all the good boxes like sufficient enough distance from the "gandhi" nepotism clan just like capt saab....and have some fealty to meritocracy and clean slate push.



But instead this party still seems to be more interested in consolidating around the clan and lackey clans...and learning no lessons, forget introspecting.



Scindia (who I was hoping was promising one to add counterweight inside congress) defected already, wonder if Pilot will stay the course.

