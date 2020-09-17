What's new

Can Bollywood Survive Modi?

Can #India's #Bollywood Survive #Modi? #Muslims have always had a disproportionate influence in Bollywood. Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have towered over the landscape of #Indian #cinema for the past 30 years. #BJP hates it.

https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2021/07/can-bollywood-survive-modi/619008/

“Everybody is just shit-scared and wanting to lie low,” a woman who is closely involved with the industry told me recently. “This is such a vindictive government.” The day before we spoke, tax authorities had raided the home and offices of one of the country’s finest directors, along with those of an actor he worked with. Both are outspoken government critics, and the raid was widely seen as politically motivated.

As we talked, a director friend sent me a vanishing message on Signal, the encrypted-communications platform, about a case before India’s Supreme Court. A senior Amazon executive in India was facing arrest, along with others, for a nine-part political drama called Tandav, which includes a portrayal of the Hindu god Shiva that some found objectionable. The director of the series had apologized, and removed the offending scene. And according to the message I received, the court had declined to offer protection (a decision it later revised). “The problem,” one senior executive for a major streaming service told me later, “is that the director is Muslim and the actor is Muslim.”



-------------------

Bollywood has been central to the creation of India’s national myth. Its movies are full of dance and song, but their genius lies in the ability to weave serious issues—social justice, women’s rights, gay rights, interreligious marriage—into entertainment. Bollywood films are at once commercial and political. They epitomize the pluralism of India.

And in today’s political climate, that makes them a target. In ways reminiscent of the old Hollywood blacklist, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using powerful tools to curtail the creative freedom of Bollywood—in particular the influence of Muslims, who have an outsize presence in the industry. The measures pushed by the Modi government include indiscriminate tax investigations, trumped-up accusations against actors and directors, intimidation and harassment in response to certain movies and TV shows, and the chilling rap of law enforcement at the door. Fearing worse to come, Bollywood has remained mostly silent in the face of the government’s catastrophic response to the coronavirus pandemic.
 
India's fall from grace during Modi has been so great I don't think anyone can correct it for decades even if they tried it hard. Going after the elites of Bollywood is just the last straw and freedom of creativity...:lol:
 
When BJP was in power at the State level with Shiv Sena, it was possible for them to harass and intimidate the industry. Look at recently released series like Family Man 2 where the PM is clearly based on Mamta Banerjee, not Modi. A few other series like Ghoul (half decent) ; Leila (poor rip off of Handmaid's Tale) also criticize the Govt. Bollywood survived the Emergency; Modi can have some pathetic supporters in the industry, that's about it.
 
How can idol worshippers like SRK, SK and the likes be Muslims ? You need to study basic SHRIA .
 
