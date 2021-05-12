Can Ashraf Ghani's Peon "Mohsin Dawar" Answer Questions Raised by These Afghan Journalist & School Principal

I have asked some PTM guys why they never talk about NDS & CIA raids that have killed more civilians than Taliban in 2019, I mean after all these guys stood up because of collateral damage by PA in FATA and these guys continue to raise slogan of loye bar Afghan so why not speak about Kabul regime who has killed more Afghans. There was literally a protest by civilians against Kabul regime on such killings but PTM guys remained mum about it.I never got the answer from these guys.