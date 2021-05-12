What's new

Can Ashraf Ghani's Peon "Mohsin Dawar" Answer Questions Raised by These Afghan Journalist & School Principal

Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,200
2
77,403
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
Vapnope

Vapnope

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 11, 2015
3,864
15
6,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Does Ashraf Ghani's najaiz aulad "Mohsin Dawar" has any answers to these questions by these Afghans

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392048146432151554

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392049869871714308

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392050050222628865

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392051603994152966

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392059951082708995


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392005344201744384
Click to expand...
I have asked some PTM guys why they never talk about NDS & CIA raids that have killed more civilians than Taliban in 2019, I mean after all these guys stood up because of collateral damage by PA in FATA and these guys continue to raise slogan of loye bar Afghan so why not speak about Kabul regime who has killed more Afghans. There was literally a protest by civilians against Kabul regime on such killings but PTM guys remained mum about it.

I never got the answer from these guys.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,366
-1
4,275
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Areesh said:
Does Ashraf Ghani's najaiz aulad "Mohsin Dawar" has any answers to these questions by these Afghans

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392048146432151554

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392049869871714308

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392050050222628865

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392051603994152966

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392059951082708995


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1392005344201744384
Click to expand...
Ye ch___ sara kuch India se seekh rahay hain. Apni aam awam khud marwao aur phir kisi aur pe ilzam daal do. Just to create hatred for the enemy.
 
Pandora

Pandora

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 15, 2013
6,567
7
9,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Mohsin Dawar wears elastic whenever he goes to Afghanistan. He gives a lot more than lip service for Ghani.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom