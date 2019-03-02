What's new

Can anyone help me find Predictions About Pakistan

Dear All Senior Members

Salam and Greetings to everyone

I am trying to find the so called end game predictions and timeline reports by Indian and foreign media houses as well as think tanks, published in (around) 2000s in which they claimed or predicated that Pakistan is gonna brekaup after bankruptcy into 4 and its nukes will be captured by Indian Sormas OR American Seals.
A report i have seen which was published in Outlook Magazine (India) but unable to find it now, i checked its all archived editions but no luck.

Can you please help me find such reports

Humble Request with Kind Regards

