Can anyone catch Tesla?

Not bothered watching video. In response to title, no one company has dominated car market. Other manufacturers still have a strong presence in market. Consumers are picky, if neighbour has a tesla they will buy a different car. Tesla is a great company but eventually its competitors will catch up and exceed them in electric cars.
 
Sandy Munro disagrees with you.:lol:
 
So VW, BMW, Toyota, Honda etc are incapable of making an electric car that rivals tesla? Only reason you plugging tesla is because you have shares in company. Generally I noticed same thing with other stocks and crypto currency. Encourage everyone to invest in same product so they can reap the benefits.
 
Listen to Sandy Munro, the worlds foremost automotive manufacturing expert. The reality is no one is close to Tesla in terms of tech and manufacturing. And their growing exponentially. By the end of next year they will have the capability to produce 1.3 million vehicles. 10-20 million by the end of the decade. Listen to Munro, not me.
 
Are the Chinese posting all the 5G tech stories because they own Huawei/ZTE stock?
Or is it pride in a company which has risen out of nowhere to the top?

Apparently that doesn't bother you...but Tesla somehow does...
 
There is much more to a car than pleasing aesthetics. BYD HAN is a new entrant and need much more testing to establish itself before such bold claims can be taken at face value globally.

Also:

Model 3 = Affordability with important features including safety
Model S = The very best of EV experience but expensive
 
Isn't Tesla tech "open source". Correct me if I'm wrong but I thought Tesla were sharing parts of thier designs with competitors to help develop the market in thier mould.

It's too early to say. Tesla might be market leading right now, but I see more Nissan Leafs and BMW i3 than Tesla's. I suspect the rest of the market will get a lot better when they full commit to EV.
 
This is a basic review.

Let us wait for more comprehensive and complex reviews to emerge in which the car is put through its paces and directly compared to options from Tesla by professionals. If the car is as good as its marketing suggest, it will be a winner and people will be sold.

Patience.
 
I am not knocking Tesla. Just that people have an financial interest to promote product. History repeats itself.

What's zte or huawei got to do with me. I never promoted or defended them on pdf. Importantly them Chinese companies are not listed in Europe or America. Tesla is a classic case of Fomo, eventually people who bought stock at its peak will lose money. Unfortunately no one knows how high it will go.
 
