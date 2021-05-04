What's new

Can any Turkish members recommend me a good Canik

CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2020
425
0
413
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I'm thinking about getting a Canik but I want to try it out at the range before I decide to buy. I tried out the Canik TP9 Elite Combat edition and I really like the trigger pull.

I want a Canik with at least 15 round capacity, good sights and maybe able to mount a flashlight on it. Also I want it to be compact and easy to conceal carry around with me.
 
RadarGudumluMuhimmat

RadarGudumluMuhimmat

FULL MEMBER
Mar 21, 2019
662
0
828
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
CatSultan said:
I'm thinking about getting a Canik but I want to try it out at the range before I decide to buy. I tried out the Canik TP9 Elite Combat edition and I really like the trigger pull.

I want a Canik with at least 15 round capacity, good sights and maybe able to mount a flashlight on it. Also I want it to be compact and easy to conceal carry around with me.
Click to expand...

I think my uncle had an elite version. You can learn which version you want to choose from the american videos on youtube, they are already professionals enough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom