Can any Turkish members recommend me a good Canik

I'm thinking about getting a Canik but I want to try it out at the range before I decide to buy. I tried out the Canik TP9 Elite Combat edition and I really like the trigger pull.
I want a Canik with at least 15 round capacity, good sights and maybe able to mount a flashlight on it. Also I want it to be compact and easy to conceal carry around with me.
I want a Canik with at least 15 round capacity, good sights and maybe able to mount a flashlight on it. Also I want it to be compact and easy to conceal carry around with me.