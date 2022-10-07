Can any mod/admin ban Fools_Nightmare

This sell out Fools_Nightmare is lowering the quality of this forum by creating countless anti IK threads and posting every shit here created from Mariam's media cell. Without any iota of doubt, he is paid from Mariam's media cell after he graduated from Mariam's media cell university but my question to mod or admin is that why they don't ban him.
He even posted quranic references to glorify the judgement in the favor of her employer Mariam when her cases was dismissed by IHC recently after the court puts the onus on NAB rather Mariam to prove that London properties belongs to Mariam.
Mods needs to look into quality of content this guy is putting here.
