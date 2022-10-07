What's new

Can any mod/admin ban Fools_Nightmare

This sell out Fools_Nightmare is lowering the quality of this forum by creating countless anti IK threads and posting every shit here created from Mariam's media cell. Without any iota of doubt, he is paid from Mariam's media cell after he graduated from Mariam's media cell university but my question to mod or admin is that why they don't ban him.

He even posted quranic references to glorify the judgement in the favor of her employer Mariam when her cases was dismissed by IHC recently after the court puts the onus on NAB rather Mariam to prove that London properties belongs to Mariam.

Mods needs to look into quality of content this guy is putting here.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Dude why are you mixing politics with relgion IE someone's Iman

How's someone supporting or not supporting IK any way shape or form related to Iman?
Because IK is fooling people around in the name of religion. He labelled it “Islamic touch”. As a Muslims we were given orders to think & research before forming or giving an opinion. As a PTI supporter you probably have believed that American conspiracy is real to outset him from power but recently leaked audios exposed him big time. If you support his lies you’re putting your Imaan in danger.
 
Death Adder said:
Because IK is fooling people around in the name of religion. He labelled it “Islamic touch”.
Except for retards no one buys his islamic shtick, everyone who ever used Islam in politics turned out to be a fraudia 420, just look at our political history to see

I just think he is good for the country because of his economic policy and ability to unite the nation, give it direction
 
2000 rupees for a post is the going rate for Nani tunes fans... So maybe the fool is actually doing rather well for himself these days.

However I will agree with the sentiment that the fool has used this forum as a toilet for PMLN propaganda and lies.
 
Maula Jatt said:
Except for retards no one buys his islamic shtick, everyone who ever used Islam in politics turned out to be a fraudia 420, just look at our political history to see

I just think he is good for the country because of his economic policy and ability to unite the nation, give it direction
Bro you sound very reasonable and open minded. I am not trying to change your mind feel free to support whoever you like. I just want you to think bit deeper. IK is not economist and he doesn’t have any economic policy. He started with Asad Umer who didn’t know Jack S about economy. He attended 30 briefings over how to negotiate with IMF and wasted 1.5 years then the charge was given to Hafeez Shiekh (IMF man) who implemented IMF package as it was coz Asad Umer wasted precious time later he was sacked and replaced by Shaukat Tareen who went against IMF. In the process he destroyed our economy and pushed us back into 1980’s. When all of this was happening under his nose, he was stealing from Tosha Khana. So just be careful when you support fraudias like him.
 

