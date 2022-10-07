Can any mod/admin ban Fools_Nightmare

Maula Jatt said: Except for retards no one buys his islamic shtick, everyone who ever used Islam in politics turned out to be a fraudia 420, just look at our political history to see



I just think he is good for the country because of his economic policy and ability to unite the nation, give it direction Click to expand...

Bro you sound very reasonable and open minded. I am not trying to change your mind feel free to support whoever you like. I just want you to think bit deeper. IK is not economist and he doesn’t have any economic policy. He started with Asad Umer who didn’t know Jack S about economy. He attended 30 briefings over how to negotiate with IMF and wasted 1.5 years then the charge was given to Hafeez Shiekh (IMF man) who implemented IMF package as it was coz Asad Umer wasted precious time later he was sacked and replaced by Shaukat Tareen who went against IMF. In the process he destroyed our economy and pushed us back into 1980’s. When all of this was happening under his nose, he was stealing from Tosha Khana. So just be careful when you support fraudias like him.