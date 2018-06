without

Hi Shaheen Missile!Theoretically it is possible however practically not so much. I will try to explain my reason. Kindly note, my observations are based on engineering realities and should not be taken as bashing.Firstly, we must understand that a CM is basically a kind of UAV. It needs GPS defined way points over sea as both TERCOM and DASMC cant be effectively used over sea. It is because of this reason that CM needs a dedicated flight planner of it's own-- something similar to APM mission planner that UAV hobbyists and researchers are familiar of.This lets us define a set of way points that the GNC system of CM is supposed to track. The mission planner is usually the part of larger combat management system of submarines. So, in a practical scenario a human operator feeds in the target and way point information into the mission planner of CM which is then copied to the onboard computer. Once it is done, the CM is ejected out of torpedo tube and it rushes up to the surface, once on the surface, it's turbofan gets deployed and GNC system takes over and steers the CM over way points defined earlier using suitable guidance scheme.Now, lets pause here for a moment and try to consider theoretical aspect-- i.e how can CM be launchedinterfacing the mission planner of the missile with larger combat management system of submarine? For that we would have to program the way points into the CM OBC outside of the torpedo tube thus slowing down the launch rate considerably. But here is a problem, and that is, in order to define way points, the operator must precisely know the "starting way point" and the "end point". The end point is known because that happens to be the target, however the starting way point is difficult to obtain especially when you're programming your CM outside of combat management system.Even if lets say we could individually program the CMs, slide it into the tube, the firing mechanism of submarine should be able to flush it out of the tube without damaging the submarine or the missile.It is precisely because of these two mentioned reasons that I believe firing a CM without properly interfacing the mission planner of CM with combat management system of submarine is nearly impossible. Look at the case of India, even after having bought the ToT of scorpene, and having built 6 at home and 6 more planned, French have not shared the source code of their combat management system, so in all likelihood, French wouldnt have shared the source code of their agosta-90 with Pakistan especially when Pakistani order was way smaller than India's financially.