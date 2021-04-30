Can AJK/GB citizens buy property in the rest of Pakistan???

Khan vilatey said: Nope , we are not Indians who want to land grab land that is kept in trust till our brothers and sisters in Kashmir decide to formally join the federation of Pakistan.



Dr. Strangelove said: Its a Disputed Territory with special Status. I personally have no problem with people from Pakistan proper buying properties, but it is a political necessity.

PakistaniAtBahrain said: if people like you and me start buying land in AJK and GB, then india will start doing it on their side and do major demographic changes, then the Kashmir cause will be lost forever, like what the israelis are doing to Palestinians.

Indians have already abrogated article 370 and allowed land purchase right to every indian so the demography change is already happening there and we cannot stop that. Where are we going with our pacifist stance?Meanwhile my concern was regarding to the discrimination/preferential treatment of one group of people over another since Kashmiris are allowed to purchase land in mainland Pakistan. Not that I am in favor of banning Kashmiri people from these rights but instead GOP should allow Pakistanis to buy land there. Since we are one nation/ one people so why this divide?Not to mention that locals only have to benefit from this since that area is sparsely populated therefore economic activities are very limited. Population boom means economic boom.