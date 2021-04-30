What's new

Can AJK/GB citizens buy property in the rest of Pakistan???

Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Apr 24, 2012
Mainland Pakistani citizens cannot buy property in Azad Kashmir or Gilgit Baltistan but I cannot find anything that proves (or disproves) that this rule also holds true for vice versa?
 
PakistaniAtBahrain

PakistaniAtBahrain

Jan 24, 2021
Mujahid Memon said:
So isn't that hypocritical and discriminatory against other Pakistanis and gives unfair advantage to AJK/GB people?
if people like you and me start buying land in AJK and GB, then india will start doing it on their side and do major demographic changes, then the Kashmir cause will be lost forever, like what the israelis are doing to Palestinians.
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Apr 24, 2012
Khan vilatey said:
Nope , we are not Indians who want to land grab land that is kept in trust till our brothers and sisters in Kashmir decide to formally join the federation of Pakistan.

Dr. Strangelove said:
Its a Disputed Territory with special Status. I personally have no problem with people from Pakistan proper buying properties, but it is a political necessity.
PakistaniAtBahrain said:
if people like you and me start buying land in AJK and GB, then india will start doing it on their side and do major demographic changes, then the Kashmir cause will be lost forever, like what the israelis are doing to Palestinians.
Indians have already abrogated article 370 and allowed land purchase right to every indian so the demography change is already happening there and we cannot stop that. Where are we going with our pacifist stance?

Meanwhile my concern was regarding to the discrimination/preferential treatment of one group of people over another since Kashmiris are allowed to purchase land in mainland Pakistan. Not that I am in favor of banning Kashmiri people from these rights but instead GOP should allow Pakistanis to buy land there. Since we are one nation/ one people so why this divide?

Not to mention that locals only have to benefit from this since that area is sparsely populated therefore economic activities are very limited. Population boom means economic boom.
 
krash

krash

Jul 28, 2009
Mujahid Memon said:
So isn't that hypocritical and discriminatory against other Pakistanis and gives unfair advantage to AJK/GB people?
GB and AJK are not sovereign territories of Pakistan, yet. So, you actually have no right to buy land there or collect tax, for that matter. The "AJK/GB people" are Pakistani citizens so they have every right to buy land anywhere in Pakistan.

Mujahid Memon said:
Meanwhile my concern was regarding to the discrimination/preferential treatment of one group of people over another since Kashmiris are allowed to purchase land in mainland Pakistan.
Once you've gathered enough integrity to get past your victimhood and regional politics you'll start understanding the realities of things. You went ahead and termed it "preferential treatment" when these people are the ones who have received the least from the State and yet complain the least about it. You could learn a thing or two from them.
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Apr 24, 2012
waz said:
It’s only 5 million people, the vast majority who have no where near enough money to buy property in other parts of Pakistan.
It’s not an issue at all.
That's the real issue, sparse population means they have nothing to very limited economic oppurtunities there. They are only surviving on tourism and we can only assume how much COVID may have affected their livelihoods.
krash said:
GB and AJK are not sovereign territories of Pakistan, yet. So, you actually have no right to buy land there or collect tax, for that matter. The "AJK/GB people" are Pakistani citizens so they have every right to buy land anywhere in Pakistan.
That's the real problem with spineless govt of Pakistan.
 
Mujahid Memon

Mujahid Memon

Apr 24, 2012
krash said:
Once you've gathered enough integrity to get past your victimhood and regional politics you'll start understanding the realities of things. You went ahead and termed it "preferential treatment" when these people are the ones who have received the least from the State and yet complain the least about it. You could learn a thing or two from them.
They have every right to complain about their rights, no one's stopping them.

Apparently if we consider the issue being discussed here (land ownership rights) then on surface it definitely seems "preferential treatment" for one party but as we have observed such biased rules negatively affect both parties. For example just think how much money GB people can make by selling beautiful lands to rich businessmen from Karachi, similarly businesses will build infrastructure there that will benefit locals and there will be prosperity.
krash said:
Like I said, once you've gone past your myopic view of victimhood you'll see how bad a decision this would be.
I see only benefits for all parties by ending such biased discriminatory laws.
krash said:
GB and AJK are not sovereign territories of Pakistan, yet. So, you actually have no right to buy land there or collect tax, for that matter. The "AJK/GB people" are Pakistani citizens so they have every right to buy land anywhere in Pakistan.
What have you said is a political jargon that can be changed with just a small amendment in constitution. Its not like we have to fight a war with aliens for that matter.
krash said:
Like I said, once you've gone past your myopic view of victimhood you'll see how bad a decision this would be.
I have a lot of Gilgiti/ Hunzai friends and everytime I discussed this topic with them they all want to be integrated with Pakistan.
 
