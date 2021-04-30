Can AJK/GB citizens buy property in the rest of Pakistan???

Once you've gathered enough integrity to get past your victimhood and regional politics you'll start understanding the realities of things. You went ahead and termed it "preferential treatment" when these people are the ones who have received the least from the State and yet complain the least about it. You could learn a thing or two from them.
They have every right to complain about their rights, no one's stopping them.
Apparently if we consider the issue being discussed here (land ownership rights) then on surface it definitely seems "preferential treatment" for one party but as we have observed such biased rules negatively affect both parties. For example just think how much money GB people can make by selling beautiful lands to rich businessmen from Karachi, similarly businesses will build infrastructure there that will benefit locals and there will be prosperity.
Like I said, once you've gone past your myopic view of victimhood you'll see how bad a decision this would be.
I see only benefits for all parties by ending such biased discriminatory laws.
GB and AJK are not sovereign territories of Pakistan, yet. So, you actually have no right to buy land there or collect tax, for that matter. The "AJK/GB people" are Pakistani citizens so they have every right to buy land anywhere in Pakistan.
What have you said is a political jargon that can be changed with just a small amendment in constitution. Its not like we have to fight a war with aliens for that matter.
I have a lot of Gilgiti/ Hunzai friends and everytime I discussed this topic with them they all want to be integrated with Pakistan.